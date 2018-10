SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Wednesday it had acquired artificial intelligence technology firm Zhilabs to enhance its 5G capabilities, marking a major push into the 5G market.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Zhilabs will continue to operate independently under its own management, Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung did not disclose financial terms of the deal.