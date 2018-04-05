Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. cable company Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) has once again asked EU antitrust regulators to approve its takeover of Dutch peer Ziggo, a year after an EU court annulled their clearance of the deal.

Liberty Global submitted its request on April 4, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday. It set a May 15 deadline for its decision.

The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe’s second-highest, in October last year quashed the Commission’s October 2014 ruling because it had failed to properly explain the effects of the merger on the market for pay TV sports channels.

The case was triggered by a complaint from former state telecoms monopoly KPN (KPN.AS) about the combined market power of Liberty Global’s Dutch unit UPC and Ziggo, the two largest cable network operators in the Netherlands.

The EU competition authority gave the green light after Liberty Global pledged to sell its premium pay TV film channel Film1 and scrap clauses that restrict broadcasters’ ability to offer their channels and content over the internet.