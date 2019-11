(Reuters) - Zillow Group (ZG.O) on Thursday reported a wider loss as it spent heavily to boost its home segments business.

However, the Seattle-based company’s revenue more than doubled to $745.2 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $717.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $64.6 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $492,000, a year ago.