Four Finns among five killed in private plane crash in Zimbabwe

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Four Finnish citizens are believed to have been among five people who died in a plane crash in Zimbabwe on Friday, their companies and Finland’s foreign ministry said.

The plane crashed near Masvingo, the ministry said.

Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM said Heikki Vappula, 51, executive vice president of UPM Biorefining, appeared on the passenger list of the crashed private plane.

Lassila & Tikanoja CEO Pekka Ojanpaa was also among the victims, the environmental and support services firm said.

The ministry said it had received confirmation from Zimbabwean authorities regarding the four Finns involved.