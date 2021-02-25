Zimbabwe February inflation at 321.59% y/y - Zimstats

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s inflation rate stood at 321.59% year-on-year in February compared to 362.63% the previous month, national statistics agency Zimstats said on Thursday.
On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 3.45% compared to 5.43% during the same period.
The central bank has forecast annual inflation will end the year below 10%, which economic analysts say is too optimistic.
Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe
