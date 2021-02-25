Zimbabwe February inflation at 321.59% y/y - Zimstats

A worker wears a mask for protection against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as he packs goods in a shop in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s inflation rate stood at 321.59% year-on-year in February compared to 362.63% the previous month, national statistics agency Zimstats said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 3.45% compared to 5.43% during the same period.

The central bank has forecast annual inflation will end the year below 10%, which economic analysts say is too optimistic.