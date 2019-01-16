Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says on trip to Russia, Davos to win investment

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers a speech as he visits an office of Russian diamond producer Alrosa in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday he had left the country for a trip to Russia and the World Economic Forum in Davos to bring in investment and was “deeply saddened” by violent protests over a hike in fuel prices back home.

“Resolving Zimbabwe’s economic challenges is a monumental task, and while it may not always feel that way, we are moving in the right direction,” Mnangagwa said on his official Facebook page.