Zimbabwean protesters burn tires, block roads over fuel price hike

A woman walks past riot police in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE (Reuters) - Protesters barricaded roads and burned tires in a suburb of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare on Monday, two days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announced a massive fuel price surge in an effort to stem a deepening economic crisis.

Police fired teargas to disperse youths protesting outside the high court in Zimbabwe’s second city of Bulawayo, according to video footage from the Center For Innovation & Technology, a local news service.

