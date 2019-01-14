Zimbabwean protesters burn tires, block roads over fuel price hike

HARARE (Reuters) - Protesters barricaded roads and burned tires in a suburb of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare on Monday, two days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announced a massive fuel price surge in an effort to stem a deepening economic crisis.
Police fired teargas to disperse youths protesting outside the high court in Zimbabwe’s second city of Bulawayo, according to video footage from the Center For Innovation & Technology, a local news service.
