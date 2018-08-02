Britain urges calm after post-election violence in Zimbabwe

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has called on Zimbabwe’s political leaders to ensure calm and restraint after three opposition protesters were killed in post-election clashes in Harare.

Troops opened fire to clear the capital’s streets of demonstrators who accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling party of trying to rig Monday’s election.

“Deeply concerned by today’s violence in Harare. Call on Zimbabwe’s political leaders to take responsibility for ensuring calm and restraint at this critical moment. We’re monitoring the situation closely,” Harriet Baldwin, a minister in Britain’s Foreign Office said on Twitter late on Wednesday.