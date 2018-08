LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Saturday that it was deeply concerned by violence following Zimbabwe’s elections and by the “disproportionate response from the security forces.”

Activists and demonstrators protest following election results in Zimbabwe, outside the Zimbabwe embassy in London, Britain, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We have urged all parties to work together to ensure calm,” Harriett Baldwin, minister of state for Africa, said in a statement. “It is vital that any appeals against the results or the process are handled swiftly and impartially.”