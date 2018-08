LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Saturday that it was deeply concerned by violence following Zimbabwe’s elections and by the “disproportionate response from the security forces.”

Some of the 16 people detained after police sealed off the building of Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on Thursday, appear in court in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“We have urged all parties to work together to ensure calm,” Harriett Baldwin, minister of state for Africa, said in a statement. “It is vital that any appeals against the results or the process are handled swiftly and impartially.”