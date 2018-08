HARARE (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to Harare has met Zimbabwean ministers and made clear that the army should be removed from the streets of the capital, the British embassy said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers disperse crowds of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters outside the party's headquarters in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“Zimbabwe is experiencing a period of heightened tension,” a statement said. “All political leaders have a responsibility to ensure they do not raise tensions or issue statements that make violence more likely.”