World News
August 3, 2018 / 6:14 AM / in 10 minutes

Zimbabwe opposition leader demands 'proper, verified' election results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday said the country’s electoral commission should release “proper and verified” results of the first national election since Robert Mugabe left office.

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa addresses a media conference in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The commission earlier declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner of the ballot.

In comments referring to the commission, Chamisa said on his Twitter page that “the level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay & values deficit is baffling.”

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by John Stonestreet

