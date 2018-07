HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s main opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa, on Monday cast his vote in the first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe, telling a cheering crowd: “Victory is certain, the people have spoken.”

Zimbabwean oppostion Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa casts his ballot in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Chamisa, a 40-year-old lawyer and preacher, is facing off against 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former intelligence chief and one-time ally of Mugabe.