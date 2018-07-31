FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 9:24 AM / in an hour

Zimbabwe electoral body says vote was fair; 1st results due from 3pm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s electoral commission said on Tuesday there was no rigging or cheating in the first national election since the end of Robert Mugabe’s nearly four decade rule.

People cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba told reporters in Harare that vote counting was complete in most provinces and the first results would be announced from 3 p.m. (1300).

As well as electing a president, Zimbabweans were voting for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors. Final results are due by Aug. 4.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by John Stonestreet

