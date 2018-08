HARARE (Reuters) - Automatic gunfire was heard on the streets of the Zimbabwean capital Harare on Wednesday, after opposition supporters clashed with police, two Reuters witnesses said.

Locals run as supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa burn barricades in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An army helicopter was also seen flying in the skies above Harare, the witnesses said.