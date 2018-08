HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe police have sealed off the headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and 27 party employees carrying out voter tabulation were locked inside, Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora said on Thursday.

A woman sweeps the street outside the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Three people were killed in Harare on Wednesday as soldiers dispersed stone-throwing opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Monday’s presidential election.