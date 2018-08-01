Zimbabwe justice minister says army deployed to restore peace

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the army was deployed on the streets of Harare on Wednesday to disperse a violent crowd and to restore “peace and tranquility.”

Soldiers disperse crowds of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters outside the party's headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“The presence of the army is not to intimidate people but to ensure that law and order is maintained. They are there to assist the police,” Ziyambi said in an interview broadcast on eNCA television. “They are there as a people’s army to ensure that peace and security prevails.”

Ziyambi added that he had not heard whether people were injured by the army.