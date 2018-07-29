Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa accuses rival Chamisa of striking deal with Mugabe

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused his main rival Nelson Chamisa on Sunday of striking a deal with former leader Robert Mugabe on the eve of an election and cast doubt on Chamisa’s intentions of rebuilding the country.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives to address supporters gathered for his final campaign rally at a stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Mnangagwa, who did not provide any evidence of his accusations, said in a Facebook post that voting for 40-year-old Chamisa was tantamount to bringing back Mugabe in disguise.

He made the comments after Mugabe said he would vote for the opposition in Monday’s election.