HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for calm on Wednesday as opposition supporters clashed with police in central Harare ahead of the announcement of this week’s presidential election results.

Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa carry stones as they block the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

“We must all demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first,” Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter.