HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday that the ruling party was receiving “extremely positive” information from their representatives, a day after the first election since Robert Mugabe resigned following a bloodless coup.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives to vote in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Mnangagwa said on Twitter that he was delighted by the high voter turnout, which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission put at 75 percent.