HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa cast his vote on Monday in the first election since the removal of Robert Mugabe, rejecting claims made by his former mentor a day earlier that the election would not be free.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa casts his ballot as he votes at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Mnangagwa, a 75-year-old former intelligence chief, is facing off against Nelson Chamisa, a 40-year-old lawyer and preacher who is vying to become Zimbabwe’s youngest head of state.