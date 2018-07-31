Zimbabwe observer group concerned about independence of electoral agency

HARARE (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean election observer group said on Tuesday there were concerns about the independence of the country’s election commission in the run-up to the July 30 vote but noted the election was handled better than in previous years.

FILE PHOTO: A voter casts his ballot in the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network, which groups civic society bodies, was monitoring the election where Zimbabweans cast their ballots in the first ever vote since long-term ruler Robert Mugabe was forced to resign after a coup last November.