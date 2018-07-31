FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 1:17 PM / in 31 minutes

Zimbabwe group preparing election court action, opposition says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean civil society groups are working on a court application to force the electoral commission to get all polling stations to publish results, Tendi Biti, a senior official from the opposition MDC party, said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: People cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released results for seven parliament seats out of a total 210 and urged Zimbabweans to be patient while it did its job.

(This story corrects to make clear civil society groups, not MDC, are preparing legal challenge)

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley

