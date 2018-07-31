Zimbabwe group preparing election court action, opposition says

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean civil society groups are working on a court application to force the electoral commission to get all polling stations to publish results, Tendi Biti, a senior official from the opposition MDC party, said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: People cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released results for seven parliament seats out of a total 210 and urged Zimbabweans to be patient while it did its job.

(This story corrects to make clear civil society groups, not MDC, are preparing legal challenge)