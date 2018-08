HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Friday that he would pursue all legal and constitutional means of challenging this week’s presidential election, which he lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa addresses a media conference following the announcement of election results in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mnangagwa polled 2.46 million votes against 2.15 million for Chamisa, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced in the early hours of Friday morning.