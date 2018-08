HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa questioned the independence of the judiciary on Thursday and said he was reluctant to go to court to challenge the results of this week’s presidential election, which he claims to have won.

Opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa addresses members of the media at a hospital where people injured in post-election clashes are being treated in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“When you go into the court you are going into the lion’s den. We are not about to be a meal for lions. So we are very circumspect,” he told reporters.