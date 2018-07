HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s main opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa, said there was an attempt to “suppress and frustrate” the vote at Monday’s election in urban areas where his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party has strong support.

Zimbabwean oppostion Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa casts his ballot in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Chamisa also said the MDC would win the election unless there was rigging in rural regions, making it likely he will challenge the outcome if his rival, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, wins.