FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 1, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Zimbabwe police requested army help to quell post-election protests: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s army was deployed in Harare’s streets on Wednesday at the request of police who could not cope with the violence that erupted following a resounding ruling party victory in parliamentary elections, a police spokeswoman said.

A military tank patrols the streets during the riots in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Speaking on state television, Charity Charamba said regular police had been overwhelmed by the protesters, forcing police commissioner general to ask the home affairs minister in charge of the police to deploy armed soldiers.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.