Zimbabwe police requested army help to quell post-election protests: spokeswoman

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s army was deployed in Harare’s streets on Wednesday at the request of police who could not cope with the violence that erupted following a resounding ruling party victory in parliamentary elections, a police spokeswoman said.

A military tank patrols the streets during the riots in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Speaking on state television, Charity Charamba said regular police had been overwhelmed by the protesters, forcing police commissioner general to ask the home affairs minister in charge of the police to deploy armed soldiers.