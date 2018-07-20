FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe presidential election too close to call: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s July 30 presidential election will provide no clear winner, with 40 percent of voters choosing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and 37 percent his opponent, Nelson Chamisa, according to an Afrobarometer poll released on Friday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets supporters of his ruling ZANU PF party gather for an election rally in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The poll of 2,400 voting-age adults conducted between June 25 and July 6 found 20 percent of people would not disclose their choice. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote there will be a runoff on Sept. 8.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley

