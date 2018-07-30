FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 5:10 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Polls open in Zimbabwe's first election since Mugabe's removal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Polls opened on Monday in Zimbabwe’s first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe, a watershed vote Zimbabweans hope will rid the country of its global pariah status and spark a recovery in its failed economy.

Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The election will see 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a long-time Mugabe ally, face 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who is vying to become Zimbabwe’s youngest head of state.

Voting began at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will end at 7 p.m.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Joe Brock; Editing by Paul Tait

