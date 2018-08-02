Zimbabwe president's spokesman says no order issued by army to clear capital

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman said on state television that there was no order issued by the army to clear central Harare and termed such reports as “fake news”.

Members of the military patrol the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

“My message today to all Zimbabweans is that today is a normal working day. They must go about their business as always,” George Charamba said.

Some Zimbabwean shopkeepers said they had been ordered by soldiers to close and leave the center of the capital on Thursday, the day after three people were killed by troops sent in to disperse crowds of opposition supporters.