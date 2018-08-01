Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says Harare violence meant to disrupt election

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that violence in Harare on Wednesday was meant to disrupt this week’s presidential election, adding that he blamed the leadership of the opposition MDC party for those who were killed and injured.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaves after voting in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“We hold the opposition MDC Alliance and its whole leadership responsible for this disturbance of national peace, which was meant to disrupt the electoral process,” Mnangagwa said, according to state broadcaster ZBC.

Mnangagwa said that MDC should remove its supporters from the streets, ZBC added.