FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 1, 2018 / 5:42 PM / in 22 minutes

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says Harare violence meant to disrupt election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that violence in Harare on Wednesday was meant to disrupt this week’s presidential election, adding that he blamed the leadership of the opposition MDC party for those who were killed and injured.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaves after voting in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“We hold the opposition MDC Alliance and its whole leadership responsible for this disturbance of national peace, which was meant to disrupt the electoral process,” Mnangagwa said, according to state broadcaster ZBC.

Mnangagwa said that MDC should remove its supporters from the streets, ZBC added.

Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.