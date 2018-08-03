FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

South African President Ramaphosa appeals to Zimbabweans to accept poll results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa urged all Zimbabweans on Friday to accept the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president after a poll marred by violence.

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks after his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street, London, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

“President Ramaphosa has appealed to all political leaders and the people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election and should they have challenges, they must follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law,” the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa is also the Chairperson the Southern African Development Community.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Paul Tait

