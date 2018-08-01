FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 1, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Zimbabwe presidential election results expected from Thursday: electoral commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s election commission said it now expected to start announcing presidential election results from Thursday because there were allegations of disputes around tallies that were posted outside polling stations.

FILE PHOTO: People cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The main opposition and ZESN, the main domestic election monitor, had on Tuesday said one in five polling stations - more than 2,000 in all - had not physically posted tallies on their doors, as required by law.

“It depends with whether those who disagree with something would like to use legal remedies but sometime tomorrow we should be able to advise you what time we can, if any, start announcing the presidential election results,” election commission chair Priscilla Chigumba told reporters.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.