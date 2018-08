HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s electoral commission will start announcing presidential election results from 10 p.m. (2000 GMT), commissioner Qubani Moyo said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman prepares to cast her ballot as she votes in the country's general elections in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

International observers have urged the ZEC to release results as soon as possible to avoid further violence after three people were killed on Wednesday in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters.