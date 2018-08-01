Zimbabwe electoral commission to start announcing presidential results

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s electoral agency will start announcing presidential election results from 1030 GMT, an official said on Wednesday, after the main opposition candidate accused the ruling party of trying to steal the general election.

Qubani Moyo, a commissioner at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, said results from the race that pitted main rivals President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa would be given for each of the country’s 210 constituencies.

This could mean it would be a slow process to the final result.