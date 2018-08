HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s top court will on Friday rule on whether to uphold or overturn President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s July 30 election victory following a challenge by his main rival, the Chief Justice said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Riot police arrive at a press conference due to be addressed by opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa, ordering journalist out of the venue in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File photo

Crowds gathered around screens outside the Constitutional Court to watch as lawyers representing Mnangagwa and the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa argued their case before nine judges.