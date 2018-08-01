FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SADC observer group says Zimbabwe election peaceful, orderly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s presidential and parliamentary vote was peaceful and orderly and opened the door to strengthen the country’s democracy, election observers from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) bloc said on Wednesday.

The southern African nation held its first election since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign after a November de facto coup in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa were the main contenders for power.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

