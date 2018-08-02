Zimbabwe soldiers order Harare shops to close

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean soldiers ordered shopkeepers to close and leave the center of the capital on Thursday, two store-owners said, the day after three people were killed by troops sent in to disperse crowds of opposition supporters.
The Zimbabwe Election Commission is expected to start announcing the results of Monday’s presidential election, which the opposition says has been rigged in favor of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
