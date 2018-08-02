FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 9:07 AM / in a minute

Zimbabwe soldiers order Harare shops to close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean soldiers ordered shopkeepers to close and leave the center of the capital on Thursday, two store-owners said, the day after three people were killed by troops sent in to disperse crowds of opposition supporters.

FILE PHOTO: Members of the military patrol the streets during riots in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Zimbabwe Election Commission is expected to start announcing the results of Monday’s presidential election, which the opposition says has been rigged in favor of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley and James Macharia

