Zimbabwe soldiers order Harare shops to close

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean soldiers ordered shopkeepers to close and leave the center of the capital on Thursday, two store-owners said, the day after three people were killed by troops sent in to disperse crowds of opposition supporters.

FILE PHOTO: Members of the military patrol the streets during riots in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Zimbabwe Election Commission is expected to start announcing the results of Monday’s presidential election, which the opposition says has been rigged in favor of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.