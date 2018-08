HARARE (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Zimbabwe urged American citizens to avoid central Harare on Thursday because of protests and reports of gunshots, the embassy said in a statement on its website.

FILE PHOTO: Members of the military patrol the streets during riots in Harare. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

“As the political situation in Zimbabwe remains uncertain, you should remain safely at home or in your accommodations as much as possible,” the statement read.