U.S. says reviewing results of Zimbabwe election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it was reviewing Zimbabwe’s election results and called on political leaders to “show magnanimity in victory and graciousness in defeat” after the opposition disputed whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa had won the vote.

Supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party gather to celebrate his election victory in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibekó

“The United States will continue to review the data collected by its own observation teams, by international observation missions, and by local observers to make a complete assessment of the overall election,” the State Department said in a statement.

It urged the sides to pursue election grievances peacefully and through established legal channels.