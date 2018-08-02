FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe election agency to give timing of presidential results later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - The Zimbabwe electoral commission (ZEC) said on Thursday it would call a news conference to say when the presidential results could be announced, saying media reports that the results would be released at 9 pm (1900 GMT) were inaccurate.

FILE PHOTO: A woman casts her ballot as she votes in the country's general elections in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Qubani Moyo, a ZEC commissioner, told reporters the electoral agency would give greater clarity on the timing of the release of the presidential election results at a press conference to be held at around 5 pm local time (1500 GMT).

Deputy ZEC chairman Emmanuel Magade assured Zimbabwean citizens that there was “absolutely no skulduggery” in this week’s presidential election.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

