August 3, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa calls for unity after winning presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday he was humbled to be elected and called for unity after a poll marred by the deaths of six people in an army crackdown on opposition protests.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives to vote in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

“This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all!,” Mnangagwa said on Twitter.

Mnangagwa, a former spy chief installed after Robert Mugabe’s removal in a coup in November, secured a comfortable victory over opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Thursday.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Paul Tait

