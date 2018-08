HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe police said on Thursday the death toll a day after clashes between soldiers, police and opposition party supporters had doubled to six after three people succumbed to their injuries.

FILE PHOTO: Police officers keep watch over supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party of Nelson Chamisa as they march on the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said the situation, particularly in the capital Harare, remained tense and the army’s assistance was still needed to ensure security.