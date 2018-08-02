Zimbabwe opposition leader Chamisa says won presidential election

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Thursday that he had won the presidential election, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa knew he had lost otherwise the results would have been announced by now.

FILE PHOTO: Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Nelson Chamisa addresses a media conference in Harare, Zimbabwe July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

In his first public appearance since the vote on Monday Chamisa, leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), urged his supporters to be calm and await “massive celebrations” for his victory.

Chamisa said he could not give any figures because he would be breaking the law.