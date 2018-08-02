FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 3:49 PM / in 41 minutes

Zimbabwe police storm opposition MDC offices, detain 16 people: Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe police stormed the headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in the capital Harare on Thursday and detained 16 people after sealing off the building earlier, a Reuters witness said.

Detained opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) members are seen in a police truck outside the party's headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“Police came with a warrant of search and seizure they claimed there were certain computers and other subversive materials,” MDC lawyer Denford Halimani said.

“They wanted to seize those things and also get people that were inside. Perhaps it was a scare tactic. There was nothing the police retrieved. They took away 16 people we are going to confirm if these people have been arrested.”

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

