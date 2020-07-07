Zimbabwe's health minister, accused of corruption, sacked: statement

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said.

The statement did not elaborate further. Moyo was arrested in June over allegations of corruption related to the government’s procurement of $60 million worth of medical equipment for the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

Calls to Moyo’s phone went unanswered on Tuesday.

(This story corrects Nick Mangwana’s title to secretary not minister).