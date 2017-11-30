IMF to send staff mission to Zimbabwe in coming days: IMF spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will send a staff mission to Zimbabwe in coming days to meet with officials of the new government and assess the country’s fiscal and economic situation, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Locals push a car towards a petrol station in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Rice told a news briefing that the regular staff visit in early December “will update our assessment of Zimbabwe’s fiscal position, foreign exchange developments and inquire about the new administration’s economic plans.”

Rice said that the IMF stands ready to assist Zimbabwe’s new government in designing policies that can restore stability and growth. He added that while an international effort to ”revive and reintegrate Zimbabwe’s economy will be needed, a financial assistance package from the IMF can only be possible once there is progress on clearing arrears with other international institutions.